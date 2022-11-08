Bench scoring, freshmen help pace Nevada MBB to 84-71 win over Utah Tech

Transfer Lucas leads all scorers with 17; Williams, Davidson combine for 26 in debuts
Transfer Lucas leads all scorers with 17; Williams, Davidson combine for 26 in debuts(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 in a season opener. Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points. The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

Latest News

Players resting, getting time to travel home
Wolf Pack coaching staff focusing on recruiting, developmental periods during bye week
Nevada Wolf Pack
San Jose State rallies for emotional 35-28 win over Nevada
Nevada travels to San Jose State Saturday for 7:30 pm kickoff
Wilson challenges Union to be better; Wolf Pack has lost six-straight games
Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth (1) drops back to pass against San Diego State during the...
Wolf Pack loses homecoming game 23-7 to San Diego St.