1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men, survey finds

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM PST
(Gray News) – A recent survey of 1,000 hiring managers in the United States found that one in six, or about 16%, have been told to stop hiring white men.

Additionally, 14% of hiring managers said they have also been told to deprioritize hiring white women.

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices “reverse discrimination” – passing over members of racial and gender majorities in order to meet diversity benchmarks.

In addition, the survey found that 48% of hiring managers have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications, and 53% believe their job will be in danger if they don’t hire enough diverse employees.

