Your Choice, Your Vote: Washoe County Commissioner District 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I see a real problem in our community with politics and the way we’ve started to talk to one another,” said Edwin Lyngar (D), candidate for Washoe County Commissioner D5.

Growth, is why democratic candidate In the race for Washoe County Commissioner District 5, says he wants to represent that community.

“My opponent proposed a 20 point plan to eliminate early voting and eliminate drop boxes based on the unproven claims of voter fraud.”

Jeanne Herman, is running for reelection but Lyngar says he wants to help bring back respect for democracy.

“I really think we need to protect people’s right to vote and expand it and respect the results,” said Lyngar.

Advocating for people and addressing issues are what he says he plans on prioritizing if elected.

“Our affordability crisis...this is homes, where we live, and buying groceries, these have been exacerbated by poor planning and development. I think it is really important, as we have diversified our economy; to make sure provide affordable homes for everybody. We cannot subsidize our way to affordability we have to plan and be conscientious,” said Lyngar.

“Business development has been badly neglected in the north valleys some person shouldn’t have to drive to Reno to go to the dentist or take their dog to the vet, and we see the kind of development thats been done in Spanish Springs, we can do the same thing.”

Lyngar acknowledges that reaching those goals will take determination, something he says he will prove if elected.

“I want to run on an idea of ‘radical togetherness,’ I’ve even used this phraseology in my campaign. When I win this race I am going to leave my former profession of teaching and i’m going to put myself 100% into serving the people of Washoe County and I’m going to wake up every day thinking about how we can make it better here and I know that there is opportunity to do so,” said Lyngar.

KOLO 8 News Now’s goal is to interview all candidates in races and feature profiles of each candidate so viewers can compare and contrast the candidates. After attempts to interview Republican candidate Jeanne Herman explaining KOLO’s goals, we received no response from the Herman campaign.

