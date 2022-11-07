Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Trump Organization is going on trial, accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM PST
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company is appealing a judge’s decision to appoint an independent monitor for its business dealings while it is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization filed paperwork Monday seeking to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision, issued last Thursday, in a mid-level state appellate court.

They are also seeking a stay to prevent Engoron’s ruling from taking effect while the appeal is pending.

In court papers, the company’s lawyers argued that Engoron overstepped his bounds by requiring an outside watchdog to keep tabs on the Trump Organization for the duration of Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case.

A message seeking comment was left with James’ office.

