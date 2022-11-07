Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot

SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion.

The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.

Each of those ticket holders gets $1,120,390.

The national Powerball website reports there were 16 such tickets told nationally.

The odds of picking the Powerball winning numbers are one in 292,201,338. The odds of picking all the numbers except the Powerball are a mere one in 11,688,054.

There were another 43 tickets sold in California that were one number short of winning the top prize. Those tickets had the Powerball but only four of the five main numbers. They got $20,010 each.

Someone bought the winning ticket at the Susanville Supermarket. The person who answered the phone there Sunday said there was no one available to comment on the winning.

The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot, a U.S. record, is Monday night.

