Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.

NDOT is also requiring chains or snow tires on U.S. 395 north of the Spaghetti Bowl, on I-580 and U.S. 395 Alternate through Washoe Valley, on Geiger Grade, and on Highway 28 along the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Chains or 4-wheel-drive are required over Mt. Rose Summit, Spooner Summit, and Daggett Pass.

You can check out current chain requirements in Nevada and California here.

