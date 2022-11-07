RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day.

In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.

RTC will operate a Sunday-level schedule that day, and the RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate. Their administrative offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

