RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day

They will operate a Sunday-level schedule that day,
Free rides will be available for everyone on Nov. 11(The Regional Transportation Commission)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day.

In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.

RTC will operate a Sunday-level schedule that day, and the RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate. Their administrative offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

