RTC announces new road closures as part of Oddie Wells project

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC has announced new traffic closures as part of the ongoing Oddie Wells project.

The following road closures will be made for ongoing construction activity and paving operations for Phase 1 of the project.

  • Nov. 10 – Nov. 23:  The south side of the Oddie Blvd./Rock Blvd. intersection will be closed to all traffic.
  • Nov. 14 – Nov. 23: The south side of the Oddie Blvd./12th St. intersection will be closed to all traffic.
  • Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: The south sides of both the Oddie Blvd/Rock Blvd. and the Oddie Blvd./12th St. intersections will be closed to all traffic.

All traffic will be detoured to Greenbrae Drive. Oddie Blvd will remain open to traffic in both directions. The intersections will be reopened over the Thanksgiving weekend of Nov. 24-Nov. 27.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

The project plans to include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities to the area.

