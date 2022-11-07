Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.

Frances Weiner, vice president of MidTown District; Randee Kunold, manager at Home Means Nevada and representing the Riverwalk District; and Jaime Chapman, “head pineapple” at Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to invite all businesses, big and small, to participate. Artists and local brands can also partner with a business to truly unite the community.

Let it Glow, Reno is actively looking for brick-n-mortar businesses within the districts to get involved by decorating their business.

Award-winning categories include:

Best District

Best of Reno

Most Creative

Most Griswold

Best of Show

Self-guided walking maps will be made available to highlight all the participating businesses and special events. Businesses can register until Nov. 15. Top three finalists in each category will be announced on Dec. 17 and winners will be announced during the final Let it Glow Party Dec. 29. For more information, click here.

