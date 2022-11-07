Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

NV Energy
NV Energy(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:13 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.

You can find more information about power outages on the NV Energy website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

Investigation
Remains found in Northern California belong to missing woman
Your Choice Your Vote: Washoe Co. District 5 Commissioner Race
Your Choice, Your Vote: Washoe County Commissioner District 5
A local Vietnam veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, as the community rallied together to...
Local Vietnam Veteran gets surprise home renovation
Davidson Academy student represents NV in DC
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC