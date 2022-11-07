Mt. Rose to open for the weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose announced Monday they will be opening their doors for the weekend starting this Friday.

Mt. Rose will be open on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The decision to open was made due to forecasts predicting two to four feet of snow by Wednesday above 7,000 feet, as well as ideal temperatures for snowmaking.

“It’s fantastic to see the storm door opening in a big way right now. The significant snowfall that’s expected, paired with cold temperatures and our robust snowmaking system is going to allow us to get even more terrain open quickly,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “At 8,260′, the highest base area elevation in Tahoe, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is where the snow is.”

Top-to-bottom skiing and riding will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that weekend from the resort’s Main Lodge. The Northwest Express & the Wizard lifts plan to operate.

Parking will be on at the Main Lodge. Services include Lodgepole Cafe, Timbers Bar, Tuning Center and Rental Shop, with season lease pick-up available. The lodge opens at 8:00 a.m.

The resort will close from Nov. 14-Nov. 18 before reopening for daily operations for the 2022-2023 winter season on Nov. 19.

