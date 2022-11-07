Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst guides us through the relationship between grief and gratitude

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno helps people through a lot of emotional and physical challenges like trauma, depression and chronic pain. During the month of November, she wants to help you dive deeper into the ways in which gratitude and grief can go hand in hand in your own life.

Throughout the month of November, she is offering $22 off Greif and Gratitude sessions which include sound bath therapy. Then on Saturday, Nov. 19, she’s offering sound bath healing at Reno Experience District for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. The session comes with light refreshments. It’s happening from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on the 5th floor of the Emory Building (2020 Red Drive Reno, NV 89502). Click here to register.

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

Alejandra Falconi on Morning Break
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
Let it Glow, Reno!
Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza
Free rides will be available for everyone on Nov. 11
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
(Source: MGN)
New Pacific storm brings snow, rain, wind to California