Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst guides us through the relationship between grief and gratitude

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno helps people through a lot of emotional and physical challenges like trauma, depression and chronic pain. During the month of November, she wants to help you dive deeper into the ways in which gratitude and grief can go hand in hand in your own life.

Throughout the month of November, she is offering $22 off Greif and Gratitude sessions which include sound bath therapy. Then on Saturday, Nov. 19, she’s offering sound bath healing at Reno Experience District for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. The session comes with light refreshments. It’s happening from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on the 5th floor of the Emory Building (2020 Red Drive Reno, NV 89502). Click here to register.

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

