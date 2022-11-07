Local Vietnam Veteran gets surprise home renovation

GARNDERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A local Vietnam veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, as the community rallied together to give him a home makeover.

Over the last couple of weeks local contracting company Coyote Creek LLC has been working with management at the Home Depot in Carson City to give a deserving 76-year-old Robert Ellison, local veteran, a much needed home renovation.

Last Friday, volunteers worked to transform the inside and outside of Ellison’s home, with new paint and fixtures; and outside transforming his front yard to a xeriscape for low maintenance and easy enjoyment.

The surprise initially started out as a simple job, Ellison called up a local contractor, Coyote Creek LLC for some work, but when Coyote Creek contractors showed up they noticed more work to be done and thats when they called on the Home Depot Foundation to bring a sweet surprise to the unsuspecting Ellison.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.