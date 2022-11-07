Justice Department to monitor Nevada polling sites

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Justice Department announced Monday it will be monitoring polling sites in Clark and Washoe County during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In a press release, they said the sites will be monitored to ensure they are in compliance with federal voting laws. Their Civil Rights Division will also be taking complaints from the public about possible violations of those rights.

The Justice Department will also be monitoring 62 other jurisdictions nationwide, including two in California.

Anyone with a complaint can submit it here or call 800-253-3931.

