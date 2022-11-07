Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates and promotes youth civic engagement.

Glover participates in many activities in her school and community. She is co-founder and national policy director of Red Equity, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to ending period poverty and promoting menstrual equity, she serves as Executive Director of Generation Ratify Nevada, just to name a few organizations she’s involved in.

At ALA Girls Nation, Glover participated in mock senate sessions. Other activities included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a community service project, and a tour of the D.C. monuments.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.