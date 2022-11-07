County sets rules for Election Day

Washoe County communications manager Bethany Drysdale says it’s a matter of voter privacy
A Washoe County I Voted sticker. Photo Courtesy: Washoe County(KOLO)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The day before elections is a busy one but voting center manager David Tapia knows the ropes.

“(This is my) 32nd year serving as an election official from California, Washington to here in Washoe county,” said Tapias.

Tapia says as voters prepare to head to the polls there are some things they need to know.

“We have no electronic devices whatsoever in the vote center area,” he said.

If you’re planning to take a photo tomorrow on Election Day, make sure to take it with an I voted sticker or outside of the voting center. The county wants to remind people that you can’t use your phone inside of a voting center and if you do you could be kicked out.

Washoe County communications manager Bethany Drysdale says it’s a matter of voter privacy.

“This just really safeguards everybody,” she explained. “If you can’t take a photo then there is no pressure to say you voted a certain way.”

Drysdale says you also can’t take a photo of your mail in ballot.

“Take a picture dropping it in the mailbox or take a picture dropping it off at a polling place but don’t take a picture of the ballot,” Drysdale said.

While you may be tempted to wear shirts or hats supporting a candidate, the county says that’s also not allowed.

“Anything that’s on the ballot not to wear it, it’s electioneering,” said Tapias.

Managers like Tapia will be enforcing these rules.

“Our polling place managers know what is allowed and what is not allowed, and they will ask people to leave if they are not following the rules and if they are causing a disturbance,” Drysdale said.

As you head out on Tuesday, keep these rules in mind so that you can cast your ballot. “Our vote counts so come out here and vote,” said Tapia.

