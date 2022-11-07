Carson City students to honor veterans this week

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:01 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City will spend the week honoring veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday this Friday.

Veterans from all military branches, as well as families of students, are encouraged to participate in events taking place Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is important for students to recognize the sacrifices others have made for our country and community,” said Andrew Feuling, superintendent. “Patriotic events and displays like these, showing appreciation and gratitude, are beneficial for all who attend, including our veterans.”

Events will be taking place at the following schools. with these dates and times:

Mark Twain Elementary School, 2111 Carriage Crest Drive

All veterans are invited to join students and educators at the flagpole for a Veteran’s Day Assembly Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8:45 a.m. There will be a flag raising ceremony by the VFW Color Guard, and students will sing several songs to celebrate veterans.

Bordewich-Bray Elementary School, 110 Thompson Street

Veteran’s Day Assembly, Thursday, Nov. 10, 8:45 a.m., in the back of the school by the flagpole. Students and staff will honor veterans by saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a patriotic song.

Carson Middle School, 1140 West King Street

Veteran’s Salute Concert’ is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria. The school choir and marching band will perform a selection of patriotic songs to thank all the brave men and woman who have formerly or currently serve in the U.S. military. Following the concert, guests will be led to the front lawn where eighth grade History classes present ‘The Great Stake Out,’ a Veteran’s Day display honoring those who have served.

Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 East Fifth Street

Vet Star Wall display, Monday through Thursday, Nov. 7-10, in the main corridor of the school. Submitted and displayed on stars, the names of students’ family and friends who served in the armed forces will shine bright at Eagle Valley Middle School.

Pioneer Academy, 202 East Corbett

Morning announcements will be made from students and lunch will be provided Thursday for a veteran who is part of the instructional staff.

A number of schools in Carson City will also be doing dress up days to wear patriotic colors.

