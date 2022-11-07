Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week.

The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille.

Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion.

Guests must have a Monarch Rewards card and either a military ID, military spouse ID, or DD-214 to receive a complimentary buffet.

