Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:43 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week.
The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille.
Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion.
Guests must have a Monarch Rewards card and either a military ID, military spouse ID, or DD-214 to receive a complimentary buffet.
