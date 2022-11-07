Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will be the first channel to have a local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada.

We are so excited to welcome Alejandra Falconi to the KOLO 8 and Telemundo Reno team. She will be the producer and anchor of the new Spanish newscast, set to launch later this month. She is originally from Quito, Ecuador, though her father is from Colombia. Spanish is her first language and she has worked at Telemundo stations in Atlanta and Corpus Christi, as well as Univision in San Antonio. She is a 2x Emmy award winning bilingual journalist who fell in love with broadcast news while interning at CNN in Georgia. That is also where she eventually worked her way up to her first ever on-air position covering breaking news.

She is very close with her mom, dad, sister and extended family, most of whom still live in Ecuador. Her one true love is her rescue dog, Fiona! Falconi is passionate about working with our local animal shelters and plans to bring a Pet of the Week segment to her show. Some of her other hobbies include drinking coffee, watching documentaries, traveling and hiking with her pup.

She is excited to get to know the Latino community of Northern Nevada and believes she’s here for a reason. Her philosophy, “Don’t give up on your dreams and trust the process.”

Telemundo Reno’s 6 p.m. newscast will likely launch Monday, Nov. 21, but you can see Falconi on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, as she will bring regular updates all evening long on KXNV.

