Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said.

It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead.

Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19 a.m. and failed to stay on the road, crashing into a drainage ditch on the west side. The driver was the only occupant and did not survive, police said.

Other details were not available. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The road was closed until 1 p.m. while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2141.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 in Las Vegas: Race will be most expensive on 2023 schedule
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., waits for food while visiting O.Onigiri during a tour of AAPI small...
Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters
Reno High wins 5A North volleyball crown; Truckee Football ends Elko's season 21-14 in 3A North...
Reno High wins 5A North volleyball crown; Truckee Football ends Elko's season 21-14 in 3A North Regional Playoff
Ashley's forecast
Ashley's forecast