Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said.

It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead.

Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19 a.m. and failed to stay on the road, crashing into a drainage ditch on the west side. The driver was the only occupant and did not survive, police said.

Other details were not available. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The road was closed until 1 p.m. while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2141.

