TSA Looking for the right people in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.

The Transportation Safety Administration fills an essential role, but like many other organizations these days they are short on staff.

The TSA says it’s a local problem. In some cities, some airports have a harder time finding employees. Reno, apparently, is one. At Reno/Tahoe Airport there are currently 25 open positions.

So, the TSA is in town looking for the right kind of people to fill them.

“We are looking for people who enjoy being around other people, who enjoy that interaction and are energized by that, says TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers. “We are looking for people who are motivated by a sense of mission.”

It was a sense of mission that prompted Adrienne Robertson to sign up. A New York native, she watched the towers come down from her Las Vegas home. Her thoughts were also with former co-workers in a building adjacent to the towers. In 2005 she signed up.

“Yeah, it was personal. and I was here. So there was a little bit of guilt because I was here watching those buildings come down.”

Today she’s the Lead TSA officer at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas looking to retire in a year. Her daughter is also a TSA officer.

The applicants being interviewed today may not have that kind of personal connection with the mission, but both women say it remains a motivating factor.

“It’s more than just a job,” says Robertson. You come in with a sense of purpose.”

The other motivating factor: the pay, more than $21 dollars an hour to start with a $1,000 signing bonus and then there are the federal benefits.

Applicants must pass a background check and a drug test. It’s not a simple process, but through tomorrow recruiters will be at the Courtyard at Marriott on South Virginia to help them through the process..

