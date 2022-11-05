Sports Caravan, 11/4

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe 12 weeks of the Sports Caravan have went by, but such is the case.

The season’s final edition did not disappoint. We had a pair of heavyweight battles with the 5A North Semifinals. Plus, a game of the year candidate from Churchill County. We also made the trek to Pershing County for a 2A state quarterfinal.

All that and more in the season’s final edition of the Sports Caravan! But don’t forget - we’re back for the Awards Show after the Thanksgiving Holiday! We’ll wrap a bow on the 2022 high school football season on December 2nd at 11:15 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.