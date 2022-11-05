Sports Caravan, 11/4

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:06 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe 12 weeks of the Sports Caravan have went by, but such is the case.

The season’s final edition did not disappoint. We had a pair of heavyweight battles with the 5A North Semifinals. Plus, a game of the year candidate from Churchill County. We also made the trek to Pershing County for a 2A state quarterfinal.

All that and more in the season’s final edition of the Sports Caravan! But don’t forget - we’re back for the Awards Show after the Thanksgiving Holiday! We’ll wrap a bow on the 2022 high school football season on December 2nd at 11:15 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

11-4-22
Sports Caravan, 11/4: Part Three
11-4-22
Sports Caravan, 11/4: Part Two
11-4-22
Sports Caravan, 11/4: Part One
The memorial will honor Nevadans Veterans past and present who have given their lives to...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza officially opens to honor legacy of our fallen heroes