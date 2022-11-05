Elko men sentenced for petroglyph vandalism

The U.S. Attorney’s Office provided this image of graffiti put over petroglyphs in the White...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office provided this image of graffiti put over petroglyphs in the White River Narrows in northern Lincoln County.(U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Elko men were sentenced Friday for their part in putting graffiti over petroglyphs in northern Lincoln County.

Jonathan “Cluer” Pavon, 28, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to an Archeological Resources Protection Act violation and was also sentenced to six months concurrently for a misdemeanor violation.

Daniel “Velor” Plata, 28, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of damaging archaeological resources and will serve four months in jail and eight months of home confinement.

They painted Cluer and Velor at several locations in the White River Narrows between Sept. 14, 2019, and Oct. 8, 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said The petroglyphs there are considered sacred by the Paiute and Shoshone. The vandalism included 20-foot-long graffiti on petroglyphs.

“No restitution or repair can undo the damage done by those who would vandalize such a sacred and historical site as White River Narrows, but this ruling demonstrates that such crimes will not be met with a slap on the wrist,” Nevada  U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson said in a statement. “Our Office will continue to work to ensure that anyone who desecrates sacred tribal lands and artifacts are held accountable.”

To report natural resources crimes on Bureau of Land Management lands, call the BLM tip line at 833-660-5771 or email TRFOtipline@blm.gov.

