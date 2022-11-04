US Senate race: High stakes, National impact, Nevada issues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One race here in Nevada will be closely watched across the country next week.

The contest between incumbent U-S Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt could decide control of the upper house. It’s a high stakes match which has attracted national surrogates and millions of dollars in campaign cash.

We sat down recently for an extended interview with the senator.

Through out the campaign she has carried the label of the Senate’s most vulerable Democrat, her seat the most likely Republican pickup. GOP political action committees have been spending millions to make that happen.

The senator does her best to shrug off the target on her back and the national ads tying her to the Biden Administration and perhaps its biggest vulnerability, the economy, specifically inflation which Republicans blame on pandemic relief spending and--ironically-- the Inflation Reduction Act which the senator voted for.

“The inflation reduction act actually reduces the deficit and it actually pays for itself and that’s why it was important we put it out and pass it. Yes, I supported it because it allows us for the first time to negotiate prescription drug prices in this country to lower costs for so many people, so they can afford their medications. It also caps the cost of insulin at $35 dollars. It also provides opportunities for families that have homes or where they live to actually reduce their energy costs in their homes.”

She turns the table around pointing to one source of inflation she says her opponent has been tied to.

“We also have to hold Big Oil accountable as well. They have a role to play. I have an opponent who isn’t saying anything about anything. In fact, everything we’ve just talked about, he’s opposed to, including prescription drug negotiation. He’s right now working for a DC law firm making millions of dollars and that DC law firm represents big oil.”

One clear contrast between the two is on the subject of abortion. Laxalt’s anti-abortion views are a matter of long standing record. He’s said, however, that Nevada’s laws, passed by public vote decades ago insuring women’s reproductive rights, was settled law. The senator points to similar statements by recent Supreme Court appointees before confirmation and says don’t believe it.

“My opponent who actually called Roe v. Wade a joke thinks that the Dobbs decision and the repeal of Roe v. Wade was an historic victory for pro-life and he’s actually admitted that being a pro-choice state like Nevada is “sad” and should be worked on. There is no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be that vote and a rubber stamp if Mitch McConnell were able to put on the floor of the Senate a piece of legislation that restricts a woman’s right to choose, including here in Nevada. He would be a vote for that.”

She says concerns about abortion is one thing she hears a lot about talking with constituents. Another is concerns about our democracy and Laxalt’s role in challenging the results of the last election. But, she says, front and center on voters’ minds are so-called “kitchen table issues.”

“Because that’s goal here. to make sure every opportunity for families so they can succeed. That’s what they want.. That’s the American dream. That’s what it’s all about here. As a Nevadan I understand that.”

we offered a similar opportunity for an extended interview to adam laxalt and his campaign staff and never received a positive response.

other candidates for the office include barry rubinson of the independent american party, libertarian neil scott and independent barry lindemann..

