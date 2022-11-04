TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour.

Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500 bonus after a year of service.

“TSA is redoubling its recruiting and hiring efforts to ensure that we are fully staffed for the upcoming, end-of-the-travel season and beyond at RNO. The entire community benefits when we are able to run our security operations in the most efficient and effective manner,” said TSA Deputy Federal Security Director for Nevada Dan Wyllie. “We invite those from the local community who are interested in joining an established team of security professionals to consider TSA as your next career move. The benefits and opportunities are second to none.”

An in-person recruitment fair will be held this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 6855 South Virginia Street in Reno.

