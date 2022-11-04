Reno man arrested on child porn charges

Fenn was arrested on Wednesday
Fenn was arrested on Wednesday(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, among other charges.

Brian Fenn was arrested on Nov. 1 on the following charges:

- Possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age.

- Preparing, advertising, or distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor.

- Use of Internet to control visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age.

In December 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received three cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, reporting that a Kik user was sharing files suspected to be child pornography.

Fenn’s residence was then served a search warrant in February 2022. Fenn was a previously convicted sex offender for child pornography.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Semis block eastbound lanes in a crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch, Nev. on Nov. 2, 2022.
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore
Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine...
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore
Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022....
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy