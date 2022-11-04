Reno man arrested on child porn charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, among other charges.

Brian Fenn was arrested on Nov. 1 on the following charges:

- Possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age.

- Preparing, advertising, or distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor.

- Use of Internet to control visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age.

In December 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received three cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, reporting that a Kik user was sharing files suspected to be child pornography.

Fenn’s residence was then served a search warrant in February 2022. Fenn was a previously convicted sex offender for child pornography.

