‘Plates to Powder’ encourage Tahoe Plate purchases to benefit Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Plate issued by the state of Nevada
Tahoe Plate issued by the state of Nevada(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Tahoe Plate” has been a mainstay here in Nevada when it comes to financing programs devoted to keeping Lake Tahoe Blue.

The specialty plate which has been around since 1998 has raised $10,000,000 dollars since then. Money goes to the state who awards grants to organizations who support the Jewel of the Sierra.

Ten years ago, the Tahoe Fund decided to encourage more people to get out and buy a Tahoe Plate. That’s where the concept of “Plates for Powder” came about.

“If you buy a new a Tahoe license plate at the DMV and you send us your receipt, we will send you a free lift ticket to one of the participating resorts,” says Amy Berry with the Tahoe Fund.

Berry says for the first time in the ten years of “Plates for Powder” all resorts in the Tahoe Basin are participating.

Lift tickets are expensive these days she says the purchase of a plate may well be worth it.

“You could ski for the day at Palisades,” says Berry. “You could go cross country skiing at Royal Gorge for the day, the Tahoe winter Sports park will give you a season pass for the season,” she says.

Berry says the Tahoe Fund has helped facilitate awareness to the “Tahoe Plates” and the programs they ultimately finance.

One great example she says, last May scuba divers with “Clean up the Lake” emerged from 41-degree water temperatures. They literally pulled tons of litter from the bottom of the lake.

Clever signs at state beaches too reminding visitors about littering and other harmful activity are also funded by Tahoe plates.

The transition from plate to action is nearly seamless and often goes unnoticed. But between now and April, Nevada drivers can give their car a new look and help keep Tahoe as it is...beautiful.

www.tahoefund.org.

