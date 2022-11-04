North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Starting Monday, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will lift restrictions on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeque that have been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.
Outdoor burning will also be permissible on that day as well. Permits for open burning of pine needles, slash pile, construction warming fires, and recreational fire pits are available Monday through Friday, free of charge.
You can call 775-831-0351, ext. 8107 to schedule an inspection and obtain a permit, or you can also visit their website for more information.
The guidelines for open burning are:
- Permit is valid for open burning only at the address listed and only for materials authorized
- Permit holder shall visit www.nltfpd.org prior to any burning activity to determine if it is an approved Burn Day
- No open burning is permitted on No Burn Days as determined by the Fire District
- Open burning starts at 6:00am and all piles must be extinguished by 3:00pm
- Provide a thirty-minute fire watch after extinguishing any fire
- Have a charged garden hose and hand tools nearby
- Keep pine needle and slash piles small and manageable
- An adult must constantly attend fire
- Clear a 25-foot radius noncombustible area around all fires
- Keep fires away from any overhanging branches
- Burning of household refuse, trash, cardboard, rubber products, tires, plastic, petroleum, construction debris and other non-vegetative materials is prohibited
