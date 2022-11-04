North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Starting Monday, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will lift restrictions on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeque that have been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Outdoor burning will also be permissible on that day as well. Permits for open burning of pine needles, slash pile, construction warming fires, and recreational fire pits are available Monday through Friday, free of charge.

You can call 775-831-0351, ext. 8107 to schedule an inspection and obtain a permit, or you can also visit their website for more information.

The guidelines for open burning are:

Permit is valid for open burning only at the address listed and only for materials authorized

Permit holder shall visit www.nltfpd.org prior to any burning activity to determine if it is an approved Burn Day

No open burning is permitted on No Burn Days as determined by the Fire District

Open burning starts at 6:00am and all piles must be extinguished by 3:00pm

Provide a thirty-minute fire watch after extinguishing any fire

Have a charged garden hose and hand tools nearby

Keep pine needle and slash piles small and manageable

An adult must constantly attend fire

Clear a 25-foot radius noncombustible area around all fires

Keep fires away from any overhanging branches

Burning of household refuse, trash, cardboard, rubber products, tires, plastic, petroleum, construction debris and other non-vegetative materials is prohibited

