Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years.

Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.

“I need to let the people of Nevada know where their money is, where it went, and where it’s going,” Fiore said. “Once we accomplish all the audits, we can see the balance.”

She adds she’d be a better fit as state treasurer because of Conine’s ideologies.

“I’m going to fight for our taxpayers. I’m going to make sure that my ideology isn’t dictating what brings us better returns. We’re going to get our levels up on our college savings funds and our unclaimed property is going to move along a lot quicker.”

Zach Conine has been the state treasurer since 2018 and points at the success he and his office have had since.

“We’ve had some of the best investment returns in the history of the state,” said Conine. “We’ve gotten the state’s highest credit rating ever. The credit rating is like a credit score, but for states. So when that is higher, Nevadans pay less in taxes to build things like schools, roads, and bridges. So we’ve saved Nevadans hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.”

If re-elected, Conine says he’d do more of what he’s done so far.

“We keep making the unclaimed property system better so we can get more money over to Nevadans, but the next thing is to work on continuing to make investments that make Nevada the state that we all deserve to live in. To continue building affordable housing, to continue putting money into childcare and mental health.”

He says he’s the better candidate because of his experience and integrity.

“When you look at who you want managing your money, when you look at who you want managing the checkbook of the State of Nevada, do you want the person who is currently under investigation for financial crimes, or the person who isn’t? Do you want the person who is returning hundreds of millions of dollars to Nevadans, or the person who has used state money and local city money to enrich themselves and their family?”

Throughout the election, Conine has filed three complaints against Fiore. He alleges she’s taken more campaign contributions than what is allowed under state law and has connections to a straw donor sceme.

You can find more information on Zach Conine here and Michele Fiore here.

KOLO 8 also reached out to Margaret Hendrickson and Bryan Elliott, who are also running for State Treasurer. Hendrickson was not available for an interview and Elliott did not respond.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.