Movie Minute: Several lesser known movies come to the box office before the big holiday movie rush

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The two new movies coming to theaters this weekend include The Estate and Armageddon Time. In The Estate, two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. This dark comedy stars Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kathleen Turner, Ron Livingston and David Duchovny. The Estate is in theaters everywhere this weekend.

Meanwhile, Armageddon Time, looks like it’ll be the kind of movie you need to bring a box tissues with you to theaters when you watch. The film is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in this new movie in theaters everywhere Friday.

You don’t have to go anywhere but your couch to see the funniest new movie of the weekend, but you do need to have the Roku channel. Weird: The Al Yankivic Story is movie about arguably one of the best parody singer/song-writers of the day. Only this movie is only slightly true as it’s also a parody of sorts to the music legend bio-pics that have been the Hollywood trend of the last five or so years like Rhapsody, Rocketman and most recently, Elvis. Weird: The Al Yankivic Story is a movie parody about the bio-flicks of music legends that wrote many of the songs ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic parodied throughout his career. Daniel Radcliffe takes on the role of the accordion-playing vocalist; Rainn Wilson, of The Office fame, stars as Dr. Demento who “discovers” Yankovic; and Evan Rachel Wood makes an appearance as the legendary Madonna; and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic himself shows up not as himself but as “Tony Scotti.” You can watch this new comedy now on the Roku channel.

Or if you’re in the mood for something more romantic, My Policeman, will hit just the spot. Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson play the younger versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick, who’s older versions are played by Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett respectively. The story centers around the arrival of Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home that triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years ago. The love story is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

