Libby Booth Elementary gets new STEM lab

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After applying for a grant from Lowe’s Hometown Program, educators at Libby Booth Elementary were one of 100 projects selected for funding and soon, students will be able to enjoy a new STEM Makerspace.

The Lowe’s Hometown Program aims to give back to the communities it serves by funding community projects. Today volunteers with our local Lowe’s came out to Booth Elementary to help school volunteers transform the computer lab into the Makerspace that features new flooring, desks, wood-tool table stations, and computers.

“Imagine everything from 3D printers, to really cool fancy Kinects with real bolts and nuts and washers; to like fancy Legos and many other tools to give kids the opportunity to design and construct products for specific purposes,” said Joseph Pazar, Principal at Booth Elementary.

The Makerspace is set to open up the week of November 7th.

