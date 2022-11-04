Jewish Nevada to host 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration featuring phone-a-thon and sock drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada represents the 70,000 Jews who call the Silver State home. The organization will be hosting its 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration that will include a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a sock drive.

Jewish Nevada community engagement director, Mara Langer, stopped by Morning Break to share how the community can help, by donating money that will be used to support efforts to help sustain Jewish life in northern Nevada. All funds raised during the day will stay in northern Nevada to help with various programs, such as general grants, community grants, Right Start Preschool vouchers, camp scholarships and more. Folks can also bring new socks, in all sizes, to donate to Our Place.

The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino. The event will also include a corner for children where they can set up their tzedakah boxes and collect monetary donations for Our Place. The corner will also include books and a craft.

Jewish Nevada Super Sunday (Jewish Nevada)

Super Sunday is the largest fundraiser of the year for Jewish Nevada.

To register to be a volunteer, make a donation or learn more about Super Sunday in Reno, click here. You can also follow Jewish Nevada on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

