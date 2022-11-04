Jewish Nevada to host 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration featuring phone-a-thon and sock drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada represents the 70,000 Jews who call the Silver State home. The organization will be hosting its 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration that will include a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a sock drive.

Jewish Nevada community engagement director, Mara Langer, stopped by Morning Break to share how the community can help, by donating money that will be used to support efforts to help sustain Jewish life in northern Nevada. All funds raised during the day will stay in northern Nevada to help with various programs, such as general grants, community grants, Right Start Preschool vouchers, camp scholarships and more. Folks can also bring new socks, in all sizes, to donate to Our Place.

The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino. The event will also include a corner for children where they can set up their tzedakah boxes and collect monetary donations for Our Place. The corner will also include books and a craft.

Jewish Nevada Super Sunday
Jewish Nevada Super Sunday(Jewish Nevada)

Super Sunday is the largest fundraiser of the year for Jewish Nevada.

To register to be a volunteer, make a donation or learn more about Super Sunday in Reno, click here. You can also follow Jewish Nevada on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Semis block eastbound lanes in a crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch, Nev. on Nov. 2, 2022.
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis

Latest News

Movie Minute - November 4, 2022
Movie Minute: Several lesser known movies come to the box office before the big holiday movie rush
First Tee Golf Course Restoration
First Tee of Northern Nevada shares community restoration plans for Wildcreek Golf Course
NSP says three people died in the collision
Crash near Winnemucca kills 3
Open burning.
North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning