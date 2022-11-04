Have a Heart: Meet Kyler

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inside Coffee N’ Comics, 13-year-old Kyler is excited to order from the unique menu.

“Yeah, I like my coffee. I like my coffee was sweet. I do not like my coffee black. If you like black coffee. I don’t know if I can exist with you.”

That humor is just a glimpse into the sweet spirit Kyler has. It’s something that has stuck with him despite an immense amount of loss in his life.

When we first met Kyler in 2019, there was one thing he wanted more than anything- to be adopted. During his first ‘Have a Heart’ interview he said, " I’d try to help feed the dogs, clean the floors, anything to get adopted.

Three years later, that wish remains the same.

“Every night I think about like, when I’m gonna get adopted and how the family is gonna be and I just want someone that’s really going to care.”

Kyler is sweet an resilient. One of his biggest fears is aging out of the system. He was close to getting his wish, but outside circumstances got in the way.

“That could have been a really good opportunity for me and I could have potentially been looking at a family.”

Despite that loss, Kyler remains hopeful there is a family out there for him.

“I just got to show them what I can do,” he said “Like, how I can prove to them that like I’m worth it.”

As do most teens his age, Kyler likes video games. But being on the field is what he really enjoys.

“I like to ride bikes, to play soccer and basketball,” he said. “I actually like football. That’s probably my main sport. It’s like a really big thing for me because it’s like that’s where I can take my anger out.”

He also wants to be a mechanic and work on cars when he grows up. But until that happens, he is not giving up hope that one day he will finally be adopted.

“I’m a kind guy. I really want a family and whoever’s out there who wants to try it, try me out. "

Kyler is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. If you’re interested in learning more about him, contact Tawnya Robertson at Trobertson@washoecounty.gov or visit Have a Heart Washoe.

