Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family.

Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years.

“The day we actually met face to face I knew, we’d eventually be getting married,” said Hallford.

The couple has a mixed family of two children and describes themselves as active.

“The last-minute hopping in the car and going to the coast,” said Best.

Unfortunately, the adventures came to a halt when Hallford’s health took a turn in November of 2021.

“He’s currently recovering from having a stroke just a few months ago,” said Best. “He has also had bladder issues which have led to multiple infections and then going into a super pubic catheter, which we’re still pending more tests... He’s also dealing with massive kidney issues, which has put him borderline kidney failure on multiple occasions.”

During his health battles, Hallford who is the sole family provider was laid off from his job, unable to work as he recovers.

“It’s been a lot of depression and feeling like a burden or failure,” he said.

Best is a full-time caretaker of their son who has autism and other health conditions.

“There are nights where you don’t get a full night’s sleep,” she said. “Prime example, last night, went to bed after midnight was up at three, up at six and it’s just... it’s hard and all you can do is press through day by day. One foot in front of the other.”

Unable to secure unemployment and still waiting for disability, the family is facing severe financial hardships.

“We do have bills that are stacked up a bit,” said Hallford.

In an effort to help them, Saint Mary’s Angels is hosting fundraising events. The first one took place Thursday night at Wild River Grille.

The next one will happen Saturday, November 5th at Saint Mary’s Fitness Center from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The center will be open to all members of the community with donation-based entry granting access to the full facility. No membership or sign-up is needed, and all donation-based entries will go directly to the Hallford family.

“I don’t think...anything could put into words how grateful as a family, we all are about this,” said Best with tears in her eyes.

In the midst of uncertainty, both hold onto their love for each other and their children.

“For me, the silver lining is to see the sacrifice Crystal makes every day,” said Hallford.

“I get to look in my son’s eyes who’s 16 or I look in his eyes or when my granddaughter is over here, cause she’s over here three days a week....they’re a reason to push forward,” said Best.

The couple wants to use the funds to buy a computer so Hallford can work from home and a van to transport him and his wheelchair.

Saint Mary’s Angels will be accepting donations for the family through November 30th. You can still give yours by going to: https://www.saintmarysfitness.com/saint-marys-angels/

You can also donate through their GoFundMe.

