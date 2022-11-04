Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada for his firing

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels is demanding $1 million from the state of Nevada over his departure.

Daniels resigned in the wake of the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrerra in September. His resignation was requested by Governor Sisolak.

In a letter to the Governor, Daniels said Sisolak felt pressured to request his resignation because of the upcoming election. It also said that should Sisolak refuse that demand, he will hold a press conference.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office said in part:

“The Governor’s Office and the State will not have this matter politicized. Furthermore, the Office will not be intimidated or extorted for opportunistic financial gain. To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim. Instead, Daniels seeks to distract from his performance. Daniels’ termination was directly and solely related to serious performance issues which reached the breaking point when he allowed the escape of convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera.”

“Despite any attempts by Daniels to distract, shift blame, or rewrite the timeline of events, the truth is under Daniels’ leadership, the Governor’s Office received conflicting and sometimes incorrect information from different sources and was frustrated by the lack of clear communication regarding the escape of a convicted murderer from NDOC.”

