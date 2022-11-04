DCSO seeks public help finding theft suspect

He has yet to be identified
The alleged crimes occurred in August of this year
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a battery from a backhoe at a North Sunridge area construction site.

They say on Aug. 10, at around 10:00 p.m., the man was captured on surveillance video entering a fenced area of the site.

He then left the area and returned on Aug. 11 just after midnight and stole the battery, police say. The suspect has yet to be identified.

If you know anything about the suspect, you are asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126.

