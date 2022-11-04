Crash near Winnemucca kills 3

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal traffic collision in Humboldt County near Winnemucca has claimed the lives of three, Nevada State Police said Friday.

A preliminary NSP investigation has found that during the crash Oct. 30, a red Jeep SUV was traveling north on US-95 when it drove over the centerline into the southbound lane of travel and collided with a Dodge truck for reasons unknown.

The impact of the collision diverted the Jeep to the right, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest on the dirt shoulder. The Dodge also diverted to the right, causing it to the leave the roadway and come to rest on the dirt shoulder and catch fire.

NSP says the adult male driver of the Jeep, as well as the adult female front passenger of the Dodge succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and male juvenile passenger of the Dodge were transported from the scene for medical treatment with suspected serious injuries. The juvenile passenger of the Dodge succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

