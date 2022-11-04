Caltrans to close numerous highways ahead of snowstorm

BISHOP, California (KOLO) - Ahead of next week’s snowstorm, Caltrans has announced it will be closing a number of highways in eastern California.

Four mountain highways will be closed this weekend. They are as follows:

State Route 120 E (Mono Mills Road) on Saturday at 10:00 am

State Route 158 N (North June Lake Loop) on Saturday at noon

State Route 270 (Bodie Road) on Saturday at 5:00 pm

State Route 168 W at the Aspendell gate on Sunday at 6:00 am

In addition to the mountain highways, these mountain roads will close:

State Route 120 W at Lee Vining

State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

State Route 89 (Monitor Pass)

Caltrans will also be closing the Crestview Safety Roadside Rest Area on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. They also say a seasonal closure of the road may become necessary depending on the severity of the storm.

The roads and highways will open once again when the storm passes.

