Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley

Nevada State Police respond to a crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District road in Fernley,...
Nevada State Police respond to a crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District road in Fernley, Nev. on Nov. 3, 2022.(NDOT)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single-vehicle.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

Troopers said NDOT crews were being called out to treat roads in the area to prevent further crashes.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Semis block eastbound lanes in a crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch, Nev. on Nov. 2, 2022.
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis
(Source: MGN)
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
NDOT reminds drivers of enhanced 511 NV Travel Info System
NDOT reminds drivers of new 511 NV Travel Info System ahead of winter driving conditions
NV Energy announced Wednesday it will be moving a gas main to accommodate a highway widening...
Gas main relocation will force local road closures