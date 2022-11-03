Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single-vehicle.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

Troopers said NDOT crews were being called out to treat roads in the area to prevent further crashes.

