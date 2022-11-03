Washoe County extends voting hours
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:
In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:
- The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Spanish Springs Library from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Summit Lake Paiute Tribe from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Additional locations include the Incline Village Library, the Pyramid Lake Tribal Office, and the Sun Valley Neighborhood. A ballot drop box only will be made available at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop, with its hours being from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
