Washoe County extends voting hours

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:

A look at the voting centers in Reno (The Nevada Secretary of State's website)

In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:

The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Spanish Springs Library from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Summit Lake Paiute Tribe from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Additional locations include the Incline Village Library, the Pyramid Lake Tribal Office, and the Sun Valley Neighborhood. A ballot drop box only will be made available at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop, with its hours being from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For a full list of voting locations, click here.

