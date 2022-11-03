Thursday AM Weather

Winter Weather Advisories were in effect across northern Nevada this morning. Skies will clear up through the afternoon and evening allowing for some chilly temperatures today and tonight. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing this evening. We’ll have a dry day tomorrow before more showers return for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.
By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

