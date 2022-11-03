Sparks Police reminds drivers to “slow down” as Daylight Saving time ends

Turn your clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 6th.
By Ashley Grams
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An extra hour of sleep, that’s what most people are looking forward to this weekend as we set our clocks back one hour.

But the end of Daylight Saving time also means it gets darker earlier.

“The biggest suggestions is for a lot of our drivers to slow down,” said Officer Nick Chambers, Sparks Police Public Information Officer.

“Yes, it is going to be dark. We’re also going to be having our inclement weather coming in, rain and snow.”

It’s a good reminder for drivers, but also for pedestrians.

Chambers says the best thing you can do when crossing the street is to put your phone down. Focus on the road and make sure to use a crosswalk.

“You’ll see people running around with their ear pods in, something like that. That could potentially cause an issue because you may not see or hear a vehicle coming.”

Chambers recommends talking to your kids and reminding them to be aware as they walk home after school. The same goes for runners and walkers.

“Joggers out there, maybe wear something bright colored, some reflective safety vest, if possible, just anything to help draw attention to you so that vehicles can observe you a lot easier and quicker.”

As winter arrives, allow extra time for your commute.

“With the inclement weather coming in, we’ll definitely see an increase in crashes,” Chambers said.

He also noted that the police department sees an increase in auto theft during colder months. Some people start their cars and leave them running in the morning and that could entice criminals.

So, don’t forget to turn your clocks back on Sunday morning and be extra cautios when you pull out of the driveway in the afternoon.

