RV fire in Wadsworth displaces family, blamed on space heater

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - An RV fire Thursday morning in Wadsworth has displaced a family and killed a cat.

Pyramid Lake Fire says they were called to the blaze around 9:15 a.m. at 1000 Smoke Shop Circle, at the Smoke Shop RV Park. The fire was put out a little after 10:00 a.m.

Two people lived in the residence, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

Pyramid Fire says the blaze started because of an electric space heater that was knocked over. They say the fire serves as a reminder of the dangers of leaving electric space heaters unattended.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other RVs.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.