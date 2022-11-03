Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County.

The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.

Funding will be made available to these communities through the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring folks throughout rural Nevada have each and every opportunity to succeed and prosper,” USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad said. “Rural Nevadans provide the everyday essentials our state and country depend on. By expanding the Rural Partners Network to our state, we can help these important but often overlooked communities receive their fair share of government resources to keep rural folks and economies prepared for the future.”

In our area, the Rural Partners Network will be expanding to Lyon County. Elsewhere in Nevada, Nye, Esmeralda, Humboldt, and Pershing counties are also some of the counties that the network will expand into.

Communities in Alaska, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico will see the network expand into their communities as well.

