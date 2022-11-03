Rural economies program coming to Nevada

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County.

The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.

Funding will be made available to these communities through the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring folks throughout rural Nevada have each and every opportunity to succeed and prosper,” USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad said. “Rural Nevadans provide the everyday essentials our state and country depend on. By expanding the Rural Partners Network to our state, we can help these important but often overlooked communities receive their fair share of government resources to keep rural folks and economies prepared for the future.”

In our area, the Rural Partners Network will be expanding to Lyon County. Elsewhere in Nevada, Nye, Esmeralda, Humboldt, and Pershing counties are also some of the counties that the network will expand into.

Communities in Alaska, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico will see the network expand into their communities as well.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera
Remains near Shale Court identified
Eddy House November Fundraisers
Eddy House and Lead Dog Brewing partner up for National Homeless Youth Awareness month fundraiser
CCNN Thanksgiving Food Drive
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need
Washoe County sample ballot
Washoe County extends voting hours