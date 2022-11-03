RTC to provide free rides on Election Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free rides on all transit services on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The service will be available to everyone able to reach polling locations. Route and schedule information can be found here. RTC says not all polling locations are serviced by transit.

“Access to the election process should not be a barrier for anyone choosing to vote in person. Using public transportation to reach the polls is an opportunity open to everyone in our community,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

In addition to Election Day, RTC will also be providing free rides on all transit services on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

