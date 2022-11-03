Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.

When drivers lose control, they land in the historic Silver Circle Ranch Property.

“What happens is when a car is going too fast it cannot negotiate the drop off,” says Landess Witmer, owner of the historic Silver Circle Ranch. “And so, it is flipping the cars over it is so serious and so scary. It is happening all times of the day and it is dangerous,” she says.

Witmer has plenty of pictures of cars who have ended up ruining fences and leaving enough glass in their wake-- horses cannot graze.

Some drivers have had insurance, others have not. Either way it’s an expense she says which doesn’t have to happen.

“I would love NDOT to help us with appropriate signage possibly a guardrail,” she says. This is a state highway according to maps of the area.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says they have had engineers out here. The seven car crashes over a three-year period--some with injuries are not uncommon for a roadway like this says NDOT.

There are future plans to repave the area.

A guardrail along this side of the road which might prevent a car from dropping more than ten feet off the road may not be the answer. NDOT says a guardrail could impede visibility or access from a nearby roadway,

NDOT does admit destroyed signs along this curve need to and will be replaced. While nothing is settled at this time there is talk of transferring the roadway to the county.

Washoe County Commissioners approved a development just south of the sign. Such a move some residents say has the potential of creating even more confusion and danger.

