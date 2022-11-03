Remains near Shale Court identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera.

The Reno Police Department says the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated, and any information that can be provided by the community is welcome by them.

The cause and manner of Herrera’s death are not being released by RPD at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

