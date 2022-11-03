Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks

NDOT says drivers should expect minor travel delays
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects.

The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:

  • One lane of eastbound I-80 closed at Virginia Street in downtown Reno.
  • Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from North Center Street will be closed, with a detour available via I-80 westbound to Keystone Avenue

Overnight lane and ramp closures will also begin Thursday night from 8:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. for routine surface repairs to the interstate bridge surface.

The Pyramid Way on-ramp to westbound I-80 will be closed, with locally marked detours available. Lanes on westbound I-80 will be reduced to a single lane between East McCarran Boulevard and Pyramid Way.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says drivers should expect minor travel delays.

