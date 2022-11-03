Police in South Lake Tahoe looking for robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was also described as wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.

Police say the robbery occurred at the 7-11 on 800 Emerald Bay Road. The employee of the store reported the suspect fled the store on foot after the robbery.

They say a man came into the store, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

South Lake Tahoe Police urge anyone with information to call them at 530-542-6100.

