New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and Gov. Steve Sisolak. Photos by The Associated Press.
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:48 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls.

A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll also showed Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford holding a five-point edge over Republican challenger Sigal Chattah. In the race for Secretary of State, Jim Marchant holds a two-point lead over Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar. The poll included responses from 2,000 likely voters.

Lombardo leads Sisolak by two points in a new Susquehanna poll of 500 likely voters. 45% said they would vote for Lombardo, compared to 43% for Sisolak. The poll also showed Republican Adam Laxalt leading Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by five points. 48% voiced support for Laxalt. 43% supported Cortez Masto. In this poll, Ford leads Chattah by three points.

